First Republic B Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.79%

First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.94 to a high of $93.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $92.29 on volume of 788,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, First Republic B has traded in a range of $81.21 to $122.34 and is now at $89.72, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for First Republic B and will alert subscribers who have FRC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.