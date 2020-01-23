First Republic B Falls 1.08% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.49 to a high of $117.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $116.74 on volume of 395,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of First Republic B on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $103.56. Since that recommendation, shares of First Republic B have risen 13.3%. We continue to monitor FRC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, First Republic B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $87.43 and a high of $122.34 and are now at $116.10, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.