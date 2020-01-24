First Horizon Na Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.44%

First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.44 to a high of $17.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.93 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of First Horizon Na on July 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.98. Since that recommendation, shares of First Horizon Na have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor FHN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

First Horizon Na share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.42 and a 52-week low of $13.30 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $16.71 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.