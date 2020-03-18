First Horizon Na (FHN) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $8.30

First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $8.60 today and has reached the first level of support at $8.30. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $7.75 and $6.90.

In the past 52 weeks, First Horizon Na share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.04 and a high of $17.42 and are now at $8.86, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

First Horizon Na has overhead space with shares priced $8.86, or 60.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $22.31. First Horizon Na shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.93 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $15.55.

