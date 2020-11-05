First Horizon Na (FHN) Breaks Through Support at $8.72

Shares of First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $8.96 today and have reached the first support level of $8.72. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $8.29 and $7.62.

First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) has potential upside of 143.9% based on a current price of $9.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $22.31. First Horizon Na shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $14.37 and support at the 50-day MA of $9.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Horizon Na have traded between a low of $6.27 and a high of $17.42 and are now at $9.15, which is 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

