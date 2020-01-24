First Horizon Na Falls 2.44% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.44 to a high of $17.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.93 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, First Horizon Na share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.30 and a high of $17.42 and are now at $16.71, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of First Horizon Na on July 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.98. Since that recommendation, shares of First Horizon Na have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor FHN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.