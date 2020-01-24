First Fin Banksh Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.08%

First Fin Banksh (NASDAQ:FFIN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.23 to a high of $35.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.78 on volume of 205,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, First Fin Banksh share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.84 and a high of $130.60 and are now at $35.20, 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of First Fin Banksh on May 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.27. Since that call, shares of First Fin Banksh have fallen 70.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.