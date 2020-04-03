First Citizens-A is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (FCNCA, SIVB, MTB, PNC, CFFI)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
First Citizens-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $147.53. Following is Svb Financial Gr with a sales per share of $41.19. M&T Bank Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $40.52.
Pnc Financial Se follows with a sales per share of $38.63, and C & F Financial rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $33.62.
