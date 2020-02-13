MySmarTrend
First American F Rises 3.27% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 12:57pm
By Nick Russo

First American F (NYSE:FAF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.88 to a high of $65.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.42 on volume of 163,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for First American F and will alert subscribers who have FAF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, First American F has traded in a range of $48.30 to $65.00 and is now at $64.44, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

