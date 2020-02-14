First American F has the Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (FAF , ACGL , FNF , CINF , WRB )

Below are the top five companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

First American F (NYSE:FAF ) ranks first with a gain of 3.99%; Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.68%; and Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) ranks third with a gain of 1.01%.

Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF ) follows with a gain of 0.89% and Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.86%.

