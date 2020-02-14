MySmarTrend
Fireeye Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (FEYE , VRNS , FTNT , RUBI , ATEN )

By Shiri Gupta

We looked at the Systems Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) ranks first with a gain of 4.89%; Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.58%; and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.45%.

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) follows with a gain of 1.27% and A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.83%.

