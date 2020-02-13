Fireeye Inc is Among the Companies in the Systems Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FEYE , NOW , VMW , QLYS , RUBI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Systems Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) ranks first with a gain of 2.41%; Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) ranks second with a gain of 1.81%; and Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) ranks third with a gain of 1.72%.

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS ) follows with a gain of 1.18% and Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.89%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fireeye Inc and will alert subscribers who have FEYE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.