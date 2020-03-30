Fifth Third Banc (FITB) Approaches New Downside Target of $15.42

Shares of Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $17.00 today and have reached the first support level of $16.29. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $15.42 and $13.84.

In the past 52 weeks, Fifth Third Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.10 and a high of $31.64 and are now at $17.15, 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

Fifth Third Banc has overhead space with shares priced $17.15, or 51.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.17. Fifth Third Banc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.35.

