Fifth Third Banc (FITB) Approaches New Downside Target of $15.42

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:07am
By Nick Russo

Shares of Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $17.00 today and have reached the first support level of $16.29. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $15.42 and $13.84.

In the past 52 weeks, Fifth Third Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.10 and a high of $31.64 and are now at $17.15, 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

Fifth Third Banc has overhead space with shares priced $17.15, or 51.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.17. Fifth Third Banc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.35.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Fifth Third Banc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Fifth Third Banc in search of a potential trend change.

