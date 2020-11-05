Fifth Third Banc Falls 4.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.95 to a high of $17.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.03 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fifth Third Banc have traded between a low of $11.10 and a high of $31.64 and are now at $17.23, which is 55% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fifth Third Banc on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Fifth Third Banc have risen 12.3%. We continue to monitor FITB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.