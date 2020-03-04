Fifth Third Banc is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FITB , PNC , FRC , CMA , SIVB )

We looked at the Regional Banks industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB ) ranks first with a gain of 5.95%; Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC ) ranks second with a gain of 3.87%; and First Republic B (NYSE:FRC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.82%.

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA ) follows with a gain of 2.28% and Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.10%.

