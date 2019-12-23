Fiesta Restauran Falls 1.58% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Fiesta Restauran (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.84 to a high of $10.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.18 on volume of 71,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Fiesta Restauran share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.25 and a high of $16.88 and are now at $9.95, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

