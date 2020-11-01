Fiesta Restauran is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (FRGI, LOCO, NDLS, PBPB, BH)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Fiesta Restauran ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 207.2%. Following is El Pollo Loco Ho with a EBITDA growth of 204.4%. Noodles & Co ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 140.1%.

Potbelly Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 99.7%, and Biglari Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 66.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Biglari Holdings on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $93.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Biglari Holdings have risen 22.1%. We continue to monitor Biglari Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.