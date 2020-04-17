Fidelity Nationa Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.44%

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.36 to a high of $127.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.85 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Fidelity Nationa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $158.21 and a 52-week low of $91.68 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $125.99 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

