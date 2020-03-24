Fidelity Nationa Rises 13.76% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.64 to a high of $120.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $109.28 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Fidelity Nationa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $91.68 and a high of $158.21 and are now at $116.55, 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

