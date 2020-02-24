Fidelity Nationa Falls 1.94% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $149.56 to a high of $151.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $152.96 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Fidelity Nationa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.73 and a high of $158.21 and are now at $151.84, 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

