Ferrellgas Partners LP has the Highest Beta in the Gas Utilities Industry (FGP, SWX, NFG, NJR, SJI)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Southwest Gas Ho with a a beta of 0.8. Natl Fuel Gas Co ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

New Jersey Res follows with a a beta of 0.8, and South Jersey Ind rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for South Jersey Ind and will alert subscribers who have SJI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.