Ferrellgas Partners LP is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Highest Beta (FGP, SWX, NFG, NJR, SJI)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Southwest Gas Ho with a a beta of 0.8. Natl Fuel Gas Co ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

New Jersey Res follows with a a beta of 0.8, and South Jersey Ind rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Jersey Res on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.54. Since that call, shares of New Jersey Res have fallen 29.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.