Fedex Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.70%

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $121.05 to a high of $124.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $125.16 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Fedex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $190.65 and a 52-week low of $88.69 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $119.94 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fedex Corp and will alert subscribers who have FDX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.