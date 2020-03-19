Fedex Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 13.59%

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.37 to a high of $116.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $100.55 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Fedex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $199.32 and a 52-week low of $88.69 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $113.23 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fedex Corp and will alert subscribers who have FDX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.