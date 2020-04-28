Fedex Corp (FDX) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $125.50

Shares of Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) opened today below their pivot of $124.86 and have already reached the first level of support at $125.50. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $123.71 and $122.56.

There is potential upside of 127.5% for shares of Fedex Corp based on a current price of $125.24 and an average consensus analyst price target of $284.96. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $148.89, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $125.19.

Over the past year, Fedex Corp has traded in a range of $88.69 to $190.65 and is now at $125.24, 41% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

