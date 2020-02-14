Fedex Corp (FDX) Breaks Through Resistance at $159.39

Shares of Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $159.69 today and have reached the first resistance level of $159.39. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $160.15 and $160.61 will be of interest.

Fedex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $199.32 and a 52-week low of $137.78 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $158.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Fedex Corp has overhead space with shares priced $158.77, or 44.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $284.96. Fedex Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $159.08 and support at the 50-day MA of $154.52.

