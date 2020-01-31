Federated Inv-B Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.62%

Federated Inv-B (NYSE:FII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.50 to a high of $36.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.72 on volume of 438,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Federated Inv-B have traded between a low of $25.64 and a high of $36.91 and are now at $36.08, which is 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.