Fed Signal Corp is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (FSS, ALSN, STS, SPAR, PLOW)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Fed Signal Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $16.23. Allison Transmis is next with a sales per share of $16.84. Supreme Inds-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $17.61.

Spartan Motors follows with a sales per share of $20.31, and Douglas Dynamics rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $21.54.

