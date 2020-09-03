Fed Realty Invs has the Best Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (FRT , WRI , ADC , BRX , SPG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Retail REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT ) ranks first with a gain of 0.45%; Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI ) ranks second with a loss of 0.11%; and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC ) ranks third with a loss of 0.40%.

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) follows with a loss of 0.54% and Simon Property (NYSE:SPG ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.70%.

