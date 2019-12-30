Fed Agri Mtg-C has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (AGM, ESNT, MTG, TREE, WD)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.1 million. Essent Group Ltd is next with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Mgic Invt Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

Lendingtree Inc follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Walker & Dunlop rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

