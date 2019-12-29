Fed Agri Mtg-C has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (AGM, OCN, PFSI, FBC, BLMT)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 3,398.1. Following is Ocwen Finl Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,300.2. Pennymac Finan-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 814.1.

Flagstar Bancorp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 441.3, and Bsb Bancorp Inc/ rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 408.0.

