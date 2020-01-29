Fastenal Co (FAST) Approaches New Upside Target of $36.00

Shares of Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $35.84 today and have reached the first resistance level of $35.85. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $36.00 and $36.16 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Fastenal Co has traded in a range of $28.38 to $143.76 and is now at $35.97, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 54.4% for shares of Fastenal Co based on a current price of $35.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $55.54. Fastenal Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.23 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $47.48.

