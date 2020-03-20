Fastenal Co (FAST) Approaches New Downside Target of $30.83

Shares of Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $34.18 today and have reached the first support level of $32.89. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $30.83 and $27.48.

Over the past year, Fastenal Co has traded in a range of $28.38 to $143.76 and is now at $32.30, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Fastenal Co has overhead space with shares priced $32.30, or 41.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $55.54. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.96 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.79.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fastenal Co and will alert subscribers who have FAST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.