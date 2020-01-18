Faro Tech has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (FARO, DAKT, CTRL, CGNX, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Faro Tech ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.08. Daktronics Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.70. Control4 Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.95.

Cognex Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.13, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.19.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Daktronics Inc on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.90. Since that call, shares of Daktronics Inc have fallen 10.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.