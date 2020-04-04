Faro Tech has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (FARO, VPG, ZBRA, MLAB, OSIS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Faro Tech ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 175.8%. Vishay Preci is next with a projected earnings growth of 36.8%. Zebra Tech Corp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 36.2%.

Mesa Labs follows with a projected earnings growth of 23.2%, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 19.5%.

