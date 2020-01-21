Fair Isaac Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.13%

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $402.70 to a high of $410.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $408.74 on volume of 73,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Fair Isaac Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $202.03 and a high of $410.43 and are now at $405.79, 101% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fair Isaac Corp on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $329.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Fair Isaac Corp have risen 23.0%. We continue to monitor FICO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.