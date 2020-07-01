Fair Isaac Corp is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (FICO, MSTR, ADBE, CTXS, INTU)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Fair Isaac Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.67. Microstrategy is next with a FCF per share of $6.50. Adobe Sys Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.54.

Citrix Systems follows with a FCF per share of $5.49, and Intuit Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.33.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fair Isaac Corp and will alert subscribers who have FICO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.