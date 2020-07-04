Fair Isaac Corp is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (FICO, MSTR, ADBE, CTXS, INTU)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Fair Isaac Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.67. Following is Microstrategy with a FCF per share of $6.50. Adobe Sys Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.54.
Citrix Systems follows with a FCF per share of $5.49, and Intuit Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.33.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Citrix Systems on March 5th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $112.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Citrix Systems have risen 25.7%. We continue to monitor Citrix Systems for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share fair isaac corp microstrategy adobe sys inc Citrix Systems intuit inc