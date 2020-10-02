Factset Research has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (FDS, MORN, VALU, TRI, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Factset Research ranks lowest with a an RPE of $139,000. Following is Morningstar Inc with a an RPE of $189,000. Value Line Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $195,000.

Thomson Reuters follows with a an RPE of $215,000, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $362,000.

