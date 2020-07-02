Factset Research is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (FDS, CME, NDAQ, MORN, MKTX)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Factset Research ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.19. Following is Cme Group Inc with a FCF per share of $5.19. Nasdaq Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.60.

Morningstar Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.30, and Marketaxess rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.23.

