Facebook Inc-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.48%

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $155.78 to a high of $164.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $165.19 on volume of 20.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Facebook Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $155.78 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $158.44. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.