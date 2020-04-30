Facebook Inc-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.37%

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $202.89 to a high of $209.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $193.75 on volume of 28.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Facebook Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.20 and a 52-week low of $137.10 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $203.66 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

