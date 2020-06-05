Facebook Inc-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.62%

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $206.66 to a high of $210.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $209.00 on volume of 5.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Facebook Inc-A have traded between a low of $137.10 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $210.43, which is 53% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.