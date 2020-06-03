Facebook Inc-A Falls 2.86% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $177.51 to a high of $183.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $183.89 on volume of 8.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Facebook Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.20 and a 52-week low of $159.28 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $179.59 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.