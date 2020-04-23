F5 Networks Rises 1.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $122.72 to a high of $124.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.49 on volume of 151,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, F5 Networks share prices have been bracketed by a low of $79.78 and a high of $168.94 and are now at $124.55, 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

