F5 Networks Up on Heavy Volume in Possible Trend Reversal (FFIV)

Shares of F5 Networks are trading today in above average volume, with the share price rising 10.5% to $144.62. Approximately 1.3 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 892,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, F5 Networks has traded in a range of $79.78 to $160.63 and is now at $144.62, 81% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 0.03% higher over the past week, respectively.