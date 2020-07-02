F5 Networks Falls 1.42% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $122.45 to a high of $123.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $122.61 on volume of 107,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of F5 Networks have traded between a low of $121.19 and a high of $173.44 and are now at $122.06, which is 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

