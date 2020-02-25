Ezcorp Inc-A has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Consumer Finance Industry (EZPW, NAVI, ECPG, ENVA, RM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.34. Navient Corp is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.68. Encore Capital G ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.69.

Enova Internatio follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79, and Regional Managem rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.15.

