Ezcorp Inc-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Consumer Finance Industry (EZPW, NAVI, ALLY, COF, NNI)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.36. Navient Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.78. Ally Financial I ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.82.

Capital One Fina follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.92, and Nelnet Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.93.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ezcorp Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have EZPW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.