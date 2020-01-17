Ezcorp Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (EZPW, NAVI, ALLY, NNI, COF)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.49. Following is Navient Corp with a a price to book ratio of 0.98. Ally Financial I ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.00.

Nelnet Inc-Cl A follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.09, and Capital One Fina rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.13.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Navient Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Navient Corp have risen 6.3%. We continue to monitor Navient Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.